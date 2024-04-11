Top 7 Korean skincare tips for oily skin in summer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
Drink as much water as you can. Stay hydrated this summer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid touching your face again and again. It will cause the production of more oil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use a clay mask to make your oily skin a little dry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use a very mild or gentle cleanser for your skin. Wash your face twice with that in a day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliate regularly. Once a week exfoliation is great.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using SPF for any type of skin is a must. This will protect us from the sun's harmful rays.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply a toner to tighten your pores. Toners are often ignored in the skincare routine as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take care of your lips. Put on some lip balm and don’t disturb it till it gets fully absorbed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Korean tips to protect your hair in summers
Find Out More