Top 7 Korean skincare tips for oily skin in summer

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Drink as much water as you can. Stay hydrated this summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoid touching your face again and again. It will cause the production of more oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a clay mask to make your oily skin a little dry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a very mild or gentle cleanser for your skin. Wash your face twice with that in a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliate regularly. Once a week exfoliation is great.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using SPF for any type of skin is a must. This will protect us from the sun's harmful rays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply a toner to tighten your pores. Toners are often ignored in the skincare routine as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take care of your lips. Put on some lip balm and don’t disturb it till it gets fully absorbed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Korean tips to protect your hair in summers

 

 Find Out More