Top 7 Korean tips to protect your hair in summers
| Apr 11, 2024
By trapping moisture and shielding hair from the intense summer heat, these oils function as organic barriers that keep hair nourished, hydrated, and resistant to harm.
Avocado oil: Packed with vitamins and important fatty acids, this oil nourishes and hydrates hair while shielding it from the drying effects of the sun.
Jojoba oil: Prevents dryness and sun damage to hair by mimicking the natural oils found in the scalp and balancing moisture levels.
Rosemary oil: Promotes hair development, enhances scalp circulation, and offers antioxidant defense against outside stressors.
Argan oil: This oil tames frizz, adds shine, and shields hair from UV rays, making it manageable and silky throughout the summer.
Almond oil: Fosters healthy hair growth by strengthening hair strands, nourishing hair follicles, and aiding in the repair of sun-induced damage.
Olive oil: Leaves hair feeling hydrated and silky while protecting it against UV radiation and restoring moisture lost from heat.
Coconut oil: Moisturizes hair strands to prevent dryness and breakage and offers a protective shield against sun damage.
