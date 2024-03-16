Top 7 most effective Korean haircare tips for damage control
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
As K-dramas are gaining popularity so are the Korean hair care and beauty tips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Women across now want to get glasslike skin and healthy hair like Korean women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So here are top 7 hair care tips that you must follow to do damage control.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Damaged hair need more nourishing. Oiling the hair and especially the scalp is an essential tip in Korean haircare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Massaging the scalp is important. Koreans also believe is using scalp scrub regularly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is recommended that shampoos that do not have sulphate should be used. Maintaining the pH value of the scale leads to healthy hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Scaling is for real and an important part of Korean hair care routine. It has steaming, exfoliating and washing your hair with appropriate products.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair serums are meant for damage control.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try using vinegar to wash your hair. It helps seal the cuticles and prevents from breakage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Green tea extracts also add to the nutrition value of hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salman Khan's biggest box office hits with Sajid Nadiadwala
Find Out More