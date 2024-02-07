Top 7 parenting tips to learn from Nita Ambani today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Many people are amazed with Nita Ambani's parenting abilities when the topic of the Ambani household comes up.
There are some incredibly insightful lessons in the 59-year-old's parenting style that many contemporary mothers can identify with.
"My mother was far more severe. Mom would make sure we ate on time, worked hard in our studies, and had recreation too," Isha Ambani previously disclosed.
Isha has also disclosed that Nita balanced her profession and her role in the family, and that she was always there for them as they grew up.
Instead of being spoiled with an abundance of money, children should learn the value of money.
The Ambani matriarch's parenting maxim was very clear: as a parent, you should have a greater influence on your children regardless of who you are.
Nita is constantly watching her children. She is aware of their whereabouts and activities.
Despite his busy schedule, Mukesh Ambani reportedly used to follow this rule and spend time with his children.
