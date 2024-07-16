Top 7 royal lehengas by Sara Tendulkar to slay any function

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Sara Tendulkar provides stunning inspiration for ethnic wedding attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She looks mesmerizing in a black off-shoulder lehenga, with her skin glowing beautifully in the outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can also give off shoulders a try for any subtle occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A blue ensemble makes her look like a princess. Try out something in different shades of blue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White always exudes elegance and calm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red lehengas are timeless and can never go wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a different look, try a sharara for your next function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shine brightly in yellow by accessorizing with flowers in your hairdo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How did Mona Singh lose 15 kgs of weight without going to the gym?

 

 Find Out More