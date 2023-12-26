Top 7 underrated Korean beauty secrets to get a spotless face

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Massage your face to clear your pores while you are in the shower and get the steam to feel relaxed.

This is one of the most underrated beauty tips which people tend to neglect while taking care of their skin.

To exfoliate your skin, use a warm damp cloth and dab it all over your face softly.

Try to avoid using scrubs as they can be a little harsh for your skin.

One of the best tricks for a spotless face is to do facial stretches and exercises which will also give you a young look.

Instead of rubbing serum onto your skin you can put it on a cotton ball and dab it gently on your face.

Get a tea facial rinse which is rich in antioxidants which tends to keep your face fresh.

Using SPF or sunscreen is a must which most people ignore to include in their skincare routine.

