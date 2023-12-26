Top 7 underrated Korean beauty secrets to get a spotless face
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Massage your face to clear your pores while you are in the shower and get the steam to feel relaxed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most underrated beauty tips which people tend to neglect while taking care of their skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To exfoliate your skin, use a warm damp cloth and dab it all over your face softly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try to avoid using scrubs as they can be a little harsh for your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best tricks for a spotless face is to do facial stretches and exercises which will also give you a young look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of rubbing serum onto your skin you can put it on a cotton ball and dab it gently on your face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get a tea facial rinse which is rich in antioxidants which tends to keep your face fresh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using SPF or sunscreen is a must which most people ignore to include in their skincare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Bollywood celeb love stories that proved to be fake
Find Out More