Top 8 actors who have insured their strange body parts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Neha Dhupia: The actress and former beauty queen has reportedly declared her legs to be insured, highlighting how vital they are to her acting and modeling careers.
Lata Mangeshkar: The renowned vocalist has captivated audiences with her voice for decades. It is said that her voice is also insured.
Sunny Deol: It's said that the actor, who is well-known for his intense fight scenes and punches, has insurance on his hands.
John Abraham: The actor and fitness enthusiast, whose buttocks are renowned for being sculpted, has insurance.
Mallika Sherawat: Distinguished by her audacious roles, Mallika has fully insured her physique, highlighting her self-assured appearance.
Priyanka Chopra: Her smile is one of her best assets, and she has secured it. She is a global icon.
Rajinikanth: The celebrity is rumored to have taken care of his distinct mannerisms and style, which are essential to his on-screen essence.
Amitabh Bachchan: One of the great actor's most recognizable traits is his deep voice, which he has supposedly insured.
