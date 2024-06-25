Top 8 actors who married more than once
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 25, 2024
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Rekindled their romance following his first marriage, proving that life can move on even when a momentous chapter closes.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's union united two artistic spirits and demonstrated that genuine love can blossom magnificently even after first encounters.
Following Saif's first marriage, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan redefined the modern romance by discovering a lasting love and friendship.
Bollywood was enthralled with Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love tale, which went beyond their first vows to become a long-lasting alliance.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi: Following Boney's first marriage, their relationship took off, proving that love can persevere in the face of adversity.
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty: Their union proved that second chances may result in happy marriages.
Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta: Showing that love can be even sweeter the second time around, they discovered their true mate in each other following past relationships.
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji: Their tale of love demonstrated that, in spite of difficult previous experiences, fate may unite two hearts to form a lovely and prosperous marriage.
