Top 8 actors who married more than once

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Rekindled their romance following his first marriage, proving that life can move on even when a momentous chapter closes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's union united two artistic spirits and demonstrated that genuine love can blossom magnificently even after first encounters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following Saif's first marriage, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan redefined the modern romance by discovering a lasting love and friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood was enthralled with Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love tale, which went beyond their first vows to become a long-lasting alliance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi: Following Boney's first marriage, their relationship took off, proving that love can persevere in the face of adversity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty: Their union proved that second chances may result in happy marriages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta: Showing that love can be even sweeter the second time around, they discovered their true mate in each other following past relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji: Their tale of love demonstrated that, in spite of difficult previous experiences, fate may unite two hearts to form a lovely and prosperous marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Effective Korean haircare routine followed by models

 

 Find Out More