Top 8 actors who shared their wisdom and released a book of their own
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
Sach Kahun Toh by Neena Gupta is an open autobiography describing her professional life, personal hardships, and life.
Elephant In The Womb by Kalki Koechlin is an open and visually striking look at pregnancy and motherhood.
Priyanka Chopra's autobiography, Unfinished: A reflection on her journey from India to global fame, is available.
An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar is a memoir detailing his adventures and life in Bollywood.
Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood by Ayushmann Khurrana is a book and guide on his experiences getting into the film industry.
A summary of Sonu Sood's charitable endeavors during the COVID-19 outbreak may be found in his book, I Am No Messiah.
Soha Ali Khan's amusing book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, includes family recollections and an account of her time in the spotlight.
Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored: An honest autobiography detailing the highs and lows of his life.
