Top 8 basic Korean hair care rules to follow as early as possible
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 19, 2024
Make it a point to keep your scalp clean from dirt, sweat and bacteria. Hence, shampoo twice a week.
Using lukewarm water could be useful as it helps soothe down the pores.
Never forget to use conditioner to stay away from the frizz.
Use a serum or a spray to set your hair instead of styling equipment.
Applying hairmask once a week can give volume to your hair.
Never comb your hair if they are wet. It might result in breakage of hair strands.
Keep oiling your hair from time to time and make a simple plait to avoid hairfall.
Never make uncomfortable hairstyles in order to look good, as they might damage the quality of your hair and end up getting weak.
