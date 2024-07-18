Top 8 beauty rituals for glowing, fresh and young skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2024

The very first thing is to double cleanse your face to start the Korean skincare routine.

Never forget to clean your make up before going to bed at night.

Include lipcare into skincare as well. We often forget taking care of our lips.

Light weight toners are generally helpful in hydrating our skin.

After toner, apply a good layer of moisturizer to keep the skin compact.

One should never leave the house without applying SPF, be it any season.

Koreans love korean sheet mask as it is hydrating with softness and a good smell too.

Serums can be your friends if you have open pores and pigmentation issues.

