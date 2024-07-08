Top 8 beneficial diet and fitness secrets of Nita Ambani ahead of Anant-Radhika's wedding

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

To maintain her health and fitness, Nita Ambani adhered to these diet and exercise recommendations prior to her son Anant's wedding, as per the sources.

A balanced diet is one that is high in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and entire grains.

Hydration: Keeping hydrated and maintaining the health of your skin throughout the day by drinking lots of water.

Frequent Workouts: Performing everyday physical activities such as Pilates, yoga, and aerobics.

Portion Control: To properly manage calorie intake, practice portion control.

Developing mindful eating practices might help you avoid overindulging and enjoy meals to the fullest.

Ensuring enough sleep every night to promote healing and general wellbeing is known as adequate sleep.

Stress management: Using methods like deep breathing exercises and meditation to reduce stress

