Top 8 benefits of snail facial in Korean beauty regimen

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

Hydration: Hyaluronic acid, which is necessary for hydration, deeply hydrates skin.

Brightening: Promotes a radiant appearance by enhancing skin tone and luminosity.

Anti-Aging: Uses antioxidants and peptides to lessen wrinkles and fine lines.

Skin Repair: Encourages the healing process and lightens blemishes, scars, and acne marks.

Firming: Promotes skin elasticity and firmness to provide the look of youthfulness.

Anti-Inflammatory: Excellent for sensitive skin types, it soothes and calms irritated skin.

Natural Ingredients: Packed with glycoproteins and proteins that support healthy skin overall.

Nourishment: Offers vitamins and nutrients in line with Korean skincare ideals for balanced, healthy skin.

