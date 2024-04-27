Top 8 Bollywood actors and their unique nicknames
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 27, 2024
People close to Aishwarya Rai are said to call her Gullu with fondness.
It's rumored that Alia Bhatt goes by the cute name Aloo.
According to rumors, Ranbir Kapoor goes by Raymond with his loved ones.
In the privacy of her own home, Priyanka Chopra is allegedly known as Mimi.
It's speculated that Anushka Sharma is known as Nushki in family circles.
In his own household, Varun Dhawan is referred to as Pappu with affection.
It's said that Hrithik Roshan's close friends and family refer to him as Duggu.
Family and friends call Shahid Kapoor with affection, Sasha.
