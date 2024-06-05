Top 8 Bollywood actors who are strong single parents

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2024

Sushmita Sen and her children: Sushmita Sen is a single mother parenting her two adopted daughters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Kapoor: Karishma Kapoor raises her two kids by herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Bedi: Pooja Bedi raises her two children alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tushar Kapoor and his children: Through surrogacy, Tushar Kapoor became a single father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar with his children: Born via surrogacy, Karan Johar is the father of twins by himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi Tanwar: Sakshi Tanwar is a single mother who adopted a newborn girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ekta Kapoor: By using surrogacy, Ekta Kapoor accepted becoming a single mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari is a single mother taking care of her two kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mr and Mrs Mahi actress Janhvi Kapoor's lavish lifestyle, expensive assets and more

 

 Find Out More