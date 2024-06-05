Top 8 Bollywood actors who are strong single parents
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2024
Sushmita Sen and her children: Sushmita Sen is a single mother parenting her two adopted daughters.
Karishma Kapoor: Karishma Kapoor raises her two kids by herself.
Pooja Bedi: Pooja Bedi raises her two children alone.
Tushar Kapoor and his children: Through surrogacy, Tushar Kapoor became a single father.
Karan Johar with his children: Born via surrogacy, Karan Johar is the father of twins by himself.
Sakshi Tanwar: Sakshi Tanwar is a single mother who adopted a newborn girl.
Ekta Kapoor: By using surrogacy, Ekta Kapoor accepted becoming a single mother.
Shweta Tiwari is a single mother taking care of her two kids.
Thanks For Reading!
