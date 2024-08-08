Top 8 Bollywood actors who didn't change even after huge success
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 08, 2024
Bobby Deol: Bobby maintains his graciousness in the face of a triumphant return.
Kartik Aaryan: Kartik continues to exude an approachable appeal, frequently interacting amicably with fans and adhering to his small-town upbringing.
Ayushmann Khurrana: Both fans and colleagues find Ayushmann charming due to his friendliness and grounded demeanor.
Aamir Khan: Aamir's steadfast humility is demonstrated by his sincerity and dedication to social concerns.
Vikrant Massey: Vikrant maintains his modest demeanor and frequently attributes his accomplishments to perseverance and hard work.
Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj has a strong bond with his modest roots, which is reflected in his simple and grounded manner.
Shah Rukh Khan: Despite becoming a worldwide celebrity, SRK is well known for his modesty and regard for both colleagues and fans.
Vicky Kaushal: Known for his down to earth demeanor, Vicky cherishes his heritage and manages to stay personable and authentic.
