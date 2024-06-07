Top 8 Bollywood actors who have a second source of permanent income
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Suniel Shetty is the owner of a chain of eateries and the production company Popcorn Entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is a co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production firm, and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.
Co-owner of the cosmetics company Kay Beauty is Katrina Kaif.
Live Love Laugh is a mental health foundation founded by Deepika Padukone.
Tantra Entertainment is the production firm owned and operated by Sushmita Sen.
Shilpa Shetty: A fitness enthusiast who uses a yoga app, and co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
Priyanka Chopra is the owner of the restaurant Sona as well as the production firm Purple Pebble Pictures.
Co-founder of the fitness company HRX is Hrithik Roshan.
