Top 8 Bollywood actors who have a second source of permanent income

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Suniel Shetty is the owner of a chain of eateries and the production company Popcorn Entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is a co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production firm, and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-owner of the cosmetics company Kay Beauty is Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Live Love Laugh is a mental health foundation founded by Deepika Padukone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tantra Entertainment is the production firm owned and operated by Sushmita Sen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty: A fitness enthusiast who uses a yoga app, and co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra is the owner of the restaurant Sona as well as the production firm Purple Pebble Pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-founder of the fitness company HRX is Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bad Cop and 9 other must-watch upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar releases

 

 Find Out More