Top 8 Bollywood actors who made it big without Godfather

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Kiara Advani: Despite having no prior film experience, Kiara Advani became well-known for her adaptable roles in Bollywood.

Pankaj Tripathi: Despite coming from a lowly upbringing, Pankaj Tripathi has become well-known and is praised by critics for his extraordinary talent.

Manoj Bajpayee: Despite having no contacts in the film business, Manoj Bajpayee has gained respect in Bollywood thanks to his outstanding performances.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Despite having no prior film experience, Ayushmann Khurrana has become a well-known actor because of his distinctive role selection and strong performing.

Sidharth Malhotra: Without any contacts in the industry, Sidharth Malhotra rose to prominence in Bollywood as an actor after beginning his career as a model and assistant director.

Kriti Sanon: With her talent and commitment, Kriti Sanon has successfully carved out an acting career despite having no connections to the film industry.

Deepika Padukone: Known at first as the daughter of a badminton star, Deepika Padukone has made a name for herself in Bollywood as a top actress by hard work and talent.

Rajkummar Rao: Despite coming from a non-film industry background, Rajkummar Rao is now a well-known star in Bollywood thanks to his amazing acting abilities.

