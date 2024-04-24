Top 8 Bollywood actors with surprising net worths
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
The estimated range of Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is between $600 and $790 million.
An approximate valuation of ₹4310 crore, or $410 million, belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.
Between $350 and $380 million, or around ₹2850 to ₹3100 crores, is thought to be Salman Khan's net worth.
Approximately $375 million, or ₹3122 crore, is Hrithik Roshan's alleged worth.
According to estimates, Akshay Kumar is valued between $240 and $325 million, or roughly ₹2414 crore.
Between $180 and $250 million, or around ₹1862 to ₹1950 crores, are thought to be Aamir Khan's riches.
From $40 to $150 million is Saif Ali Khan's estimated net worth.
Between $40 and $70 million is the approximate range of Ajay Devgn's wealth.
