Top 8 Bollywood actresses with most expensive wedding rings

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

It is said that Sonam Kapoor's ring is around 90 lakhs.

Priyanka's ring is estimated to be around 2.1 crores .

Reportedly, Kiara Advani's ring is for 1 crore which is still a huge amount.

Katrina Kaif has a beautiful ring which costs around 7.4 lakhs.

Deepika's ring is one of the most beautiful and nearly costs about 2.7 crores.

Anushka Sharma's ring is also for about 1 crore.

Alia Bhatt's wedding ring roughly costs about 3 crores.

Asin Thottumkal's big wedding ring is for about 6 crores.

