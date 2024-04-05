Top 8 Bollywood actresses with most expensive wedding rings
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
It is said that Sonam Kapoor's ring is around 90 lakhs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka's ring is estimated to be around 2.1 crores .
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Kiara Advani's ring is for 1 crore which is still a huge amount.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has a beautiful ring which costs around 7.4 lakhs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika's ring is one of the most beautiful and nearly costs about 2.7 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's ring is also for about 1 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's wedding ring roughly costs about 3 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asin Thottumkal's big wedding ring is for about 6 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair growth secrets you must know
Find Out More