Top 8 Bollywood and Hollywood couples who got divorced and made headlines
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
2017 saw the bitter and widely reported end of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 15-month marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After two years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, after a 12-year romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After six years of marriage, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were divorced in 2012, with Holmes requesting sole custody of their daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After 13 years together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018, placing a strong emphasis on co-parenting and preserving their family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After eighteen years of marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora divorced in 2017, citing irreconcilable reasons. Arbaaz Khan has married again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After 13 years of marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in 2004 due to alleged incompatibilities, but this didn't effect the upbringing of their kids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After 15 years together, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in 2021. They are still coparenting and working together professionally and are often seen together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After 14 years of marriage, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014, citing conflicts in their personal lives. The couple seems cordial now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 popular Korean actresses from popular shows
Find Out More