Top 8 Bollywood celebrities and their weakness no one knew
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 03, 2024
Arjun Kapoor was emotionally fragile as a result of his father's second marriage and the death of his mother.
In his early years, Hrithik struggled with stammering.
Her love for her father was Priyanka Chopra's greatest vulnerability.
Bipolar disorder was Honey Singh's weakest thing at one point.
Salman Khan reportedly declared he will practice his acting and dancing more.
It was once stated by Karan Johar that Aditya Chopra and SRK are his weaknesses.
Srk used to say that after losing his parents, he felt incredibly weak.
Sidharth Malhotra had previously stated his fear of losing his loved ones.
