Top 8 Bollywood celebrities and their weakness no one knew

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Arjun Kapoor was emotionally fragile as a result of his father's second marriage and the death of his mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In his early years, Hrithik struggled with stammering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her love for her father was Priyanka Chopra's greatest vulnerability.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipolar disorder was Honey Singh's weakest thing at one point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan reportedly declared he will practice his acting and dancing more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was once stated by Karan Johar that Aditya Chopra and SRK are his weaknesses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srk used to say that after losing his parents, he felt incredibly weak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra had previously stated his fear of losing his loved ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 Tamil films that talk about social issues

 

 Find Out More