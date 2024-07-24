Top 8 Bollywood couples who fought through societal norms to be together
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
Despite having different work shifts, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor manage their relationship by making time for one another in between hectic schedules.
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene overcome their distance from one another by managing their love across the great distance until their reunion.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif used love and understanding to get past their language barrier.
By encouraging one another's diverse careers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma maintain a healthy balance in their relationship.
Despite practicing different religions, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have remained devoted to one another and respected each other's convictions.
Finding common ground and accepting their diverse cultures allows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to flourish.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shown love and respect for one another while navigating their age difference and religious divides.
With open conversation and a common set of beliefs, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput manage their age difference.
