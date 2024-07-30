Top 8 Bollywood couples who had budget weddings

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene: The couple kept the mood low-key and intimate with a private wedding in the United States that was attended by close family and friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham and Priya Runchal: Emphasizing simplicity and seclusion, John and Priya married in secret in Los Angeles, with only close family members in attendance.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married in a small ceremony at Yami's farmhouse.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Focusing on sustainability and minimalism, Dia and Vaibhav's wedding was a small, environmentally conscious ceremony.
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta: Only close family members attended their low-key, private wedding, which was held away from the spotlight.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: It was a quiet and intimate affair, with just a few close friends and family members present at their home for a low-key wedding.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: In order to emphasize a traditional and modest celebration, they decided on a straightforward Gurudwara wedding in Delhi, which was attended by close relatives and friends.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Their small and low-key wedding was a private event hosted at their home and attended by close relatives and friends.
