Top 8 Bollywood stars who love THESE street food
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Kangana Ranaut likes gol gappe's zesty, acidic flavor.
Shah Rukh Khan possesses an intense love for the peppery delight of chhole bhature.
Kartik Aaryan's passion for Chinese food fuels his success.
Anushka Sharma is powerless against pani puri's attraction.
Kareena Kapoor enjoys pani puri's explosion of flavors and the crunchy delight of French fries.
Hrithik Roshan enjoys eating samosas and can eat as many as possible.
Sonam Kapoor enjoys a traditional treat of samosas.
Sidharth Malhotra likes the cozy tastes of pav bhaji.
