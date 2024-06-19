Top 8 Bollywood stars who love THESE street food

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Kangana Ranaut likes gol gappe's zesty, acidic flavor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan possesses an intense love for the peppery delight of chhole bhature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan's passion for Chinese food fuels his success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma is powerless against pani puri's attraction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor enjoys pani puri's explosion of flavors and the crunchy delight of French fries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan enjoys eating samosas and can eat as many as possible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a traditional treat of samosas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra likes the cozy tastes of pav bhaji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend Rahul Mody? All you need to know

 

 Find Out More