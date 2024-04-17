Top 8 celebs with multiple hidden talents
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 17, 2024
Aamir is incredibly intelligent and has no trouble picking up the nuances of chess.
Akshay Kumar, a master of martial arts, dazzles with his culinary skill in the kitchen.
Kangana Ranaut is a talented actress who also enjoys experimenting with food.
Though renowned for her acting skills, Vidya Balan also has hidden abilities as a writer and mimic.
Yami Gautam's diligence is the only quality that can rival her beauty; she devotes her energies to the field of interior design.
Charming Ali Zafar shows himself to be a talented artist who can paint and write in addition to acting and singing.
On the polo field, Randeep Hooda is a skilled player whose generosity off-screen contrasts with his skill.
The height of adaptability Ayushmann Khurrana has is fantastic as he moves between acting, singing and lyricism with ease.
