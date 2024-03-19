Top 8 DIY facepacks to try before Holi to protect your skin from harmful chemicals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Yogurt and Honey: Combine honey and yogurt to make a calming mask. Yogurt helps to hydrate the skin, while honey's antimicrobial qualities can help shield against irritation caused by color.
Aloe Vera and Curd: To make a cooling face mask, combine curd and aloe vera gel. Any redness or inflammation brought on by the Holi colors can be reduced with its aid.
Mashing a ripe banana and combining it with honey is a simple recipe. Use this face mask to maintain nourished and hydrated skin.
Honey and Cucumber: Grate the cucumber and combine with the honey. When applied topically, cucumber cools the skin while honey moisturizes.
Face Pack with Turmeric: Combine some honey and a few drops of lemon juice with the turmeric powder. Lemon juice can lighten any color stains, and turmeric has antibacterial qualities.
The Potato Face Pack: Juice from a grated potato should be applied to your skin. Potatoes naturally contain bleaching agents.
Rosewater with Almond Oil: Almond oil may nourish your skin. Combine it with rosewater to make a revitalizing mask.
Milk and Honey: To make a mild face pack, combine milk and honey. Honey hydrates the skin while milk cleans it. This combo is excellent for shielding your skin from intense hues.
