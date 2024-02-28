Top 8 DIY Korean facepacks for younger looking skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Green Tea Face Pack: Leaves skin clear, balanced, and revitalized by reducing redness, fighting acne, and calming inflammation.

Coffee and Yogurt Face Pack: This mask brightens skin tone, tightens pores, and exfoliates dead skin cells to leave skin looking young and revived.

Honey Face Pack: This nourishing and moisturizing mask has antibacterial qualities that leave the face looking clear and flawless.

Papaya Face Pack: The fruit's enzymes stimulate cell turnover by exfoliating dead skin cells, revealing smoother, more radiant skin.

Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, the Strawberry Face Pack helps tighten pores, reduce dark spots, and give skin a healthy glow.

Aloe Vera Face Pack: Offers intense hydration, soothes and repairs irritated skin, and fosters a clear, radiant complexion.

Turmeric Face Pack: Leaves skin luminous and glowing while fighting acne and brightening the face.

Cucumber Face Pack: This skin-rejuvenating treatment reduces puffiness and revitalizes worn, dehydrated skin.

