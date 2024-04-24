Top 8 DIY Korean skincare facepacks for a flawless skin in a week

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Aloe vera gel, honey, and green tea leaves can be combined to make a calming and antioxidant-rich face mask.

Rice Water Face Pack: Toner or blend rice water with yogurt and honey for moisturizing and brightening benefits.

Tomato Face Pack: For a cool and brightening face mask, blend tomato pulp, yogurt, and lemon juice.

To tighten pores and firm the skin, use whipped egg whites to your face.

Honey and Cinnamon Face Pack: To combat acne and enhance the texture of your face, mix honey and cinnamon powder.

For an anti-inflammatory and brightening facial mask, combine turmeric powder with yogurt or milk.

Use fresh aloe vera gel or combine it with cucumber juice for a face pack that hydrates and soothes.

Mashed ripe papaya combined with lemon juice and honey makes a papaya face pack that brightens and exfoliates the skin.

