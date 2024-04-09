Top 8 DIY Korean skincare steps for acne related problems

Green Tea Mask: After brewing, allow the tea to cool. Stir in a few drops of tea tree oil and honey.
Rice Flour Mask: Make a paste by combining rice flour with water or green tea. After applying the paste on your face, rinse it off after 15 to 20 minutes.
Yogurt and Turmeric Mask: Combine a little amount of powdered turmeric with plain yogurt. After applying the mixture to your face, rinse it off after 15 to 20 minutes.
Aloe Vera Gel Mask: Using fresh gel straight from the plant, apply the gel to your face. Before washing it off, let it sit for ten to fifteen minutes.
Honey and Oatmeal Mask: Combine honey and oats to make a thick paste. Put the concoction on your face. The mild exfoliating qualities of oatmeal.
Apple Cider Vinegar Toner: Use a 1:3 ratio to dilute the vinegar with water. After cleansing, apply the mixture to your face using a cotton pad as a toner.
Charcoal Mask: Make a paste by combining activated charcoal powder with water or aloe vera gel. Toxins, excess oil, and pollutants are drawn out of the pores with the aid of activated charcoal.
Honey & Cinnamon Mask: Combine a small amount of honey and cinnamon powder. Put the concoction on your face. Cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, while honey has antibacterial qualities.
