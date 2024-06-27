Top 8 famous Youtubers and their net worth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, is a well-known comedian and roaster. His estimated net worth is $4 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Known for his hilarious and approachable characters, Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) is reported to be worth $3 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Chaudhary, often known as Technical Guruji, is a well-known tech reviewer and gadget unboxer with an estimated net worth of $45 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nisha Madhulika: With an estimated net worth of $4 million, Nisha is a culinary guru who shares traditional Indian dishes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ashish Chanchlani: With a net worth of about $4 million, Ashish is a comedian and parody creator.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv Rathee: Known for his insightful and perceptive videos on current events, Dhruv is thought to be worth $5 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Bhadana: With a net worth of approximately $6 million, Amit is well-known for his engaging material and humorous skits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Maheshwari is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker with an estimated net worth of $4 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kalki 2898 AD movie review in quick 10 points
Find Out More