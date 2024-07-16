Top 8 fun facts about Katrina Kaif to know on her birthday
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 16, 2024
Multicultural Upbringing: Before moving to India, the Hong Kong native lived in a number of other nations. She was born on 16 of July in the year 1983.
Early Start: Started modeling at the age of 14, making her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Boom.
Language Learner: A renowned Bollywood actress who started learning Hindi from scratch.
Philanthropist: She contributes to her mother's Chennai-based Mercy Home Orphanage.
Fitness Buff: Lifts weights, does Pilates, and does yoga.
Known for her iconic Bollywood dance performances, she is a Dancing Queen.
Starred in box office hits such as Dhoom 3 and Ek Tha Tiger.
Telugu and Malayalam were learned for film roles in South Indian cinema.
