Top 8 Hollywood stars who love to date younger partners

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Brad Pitt: Well-known for his partnerships with younger women, such as Ines de Ramon.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Known for dating actresses and models who are much younger than him, he is often in the news.

Madonna: Over the years, the music icon has come to light for her romances with considerably younger men.

Hugh Jackman: Although he is currently happily married, he has dated younger women in the past.

Jennifer Lopez: J.Lo has dated younger guys, such as Alex Rodriguez, a baseball star, and dancer Casper Smart.

Demi Moore: The media covered her high-profile union with 15-year-old Ashton Kutcher.

Sam Taylor-Johnson: The filmmaker is wed to 23-year-old actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Halle Berry: The actress has been connected to younger guys, such as singer Van Hunt, with whom she recently dated.

