Top 8 Hollywood stars who love to date younger partners
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Brad Pitt: Well-known for his partnerships with younger women, such as Ines de Ramon.
Leonardo DiCaprio: Known for dating actresses and models who are much younger than him, he is often in the news.
Madonna: Over the years, the music icon has come to light for her romances with considerably younger men.
Hugh Jackman: Although he is currently happily married, he has dated younger women in the past.
Jennifer Lopez: J.Lo has dated younger guys, such as Alex Rodriguez, a baseball star, and dancer Casper Smart.
Demi Moore: The media covered her high-profile union with 15-year-old Ashton Kutcher.
Sam Taylor-Johnson: The filmmaker is wed to 23-year-old actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Halle Berry: The actress has been connected to younger guys, such as singer Van Hunt, with whom she recently dated.
