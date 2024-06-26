Top 8 hot looks of Malaika Arora for wedding functions
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Malaika Arora radiates classic style while wearing a vivid red saree.
Malaika exudes refinement in an immaculate white sharara.
A monochromatic yellow saree is a timeless option for colorful haldi festivities.
Suits are ideal for every occasion since they seamlessly combine comfort and flair.
Adopt Malaika's stylish fusion look for a contemporary take on the West.
For any festive occasion, a traditional lehenga is still a popular choice.
Shine brightly during cocktail hour in a glittering, brilliant dress.
Use daring designs and vibrant hues to add a sophisticated touch to your appearance.
