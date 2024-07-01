Top 8 hot South Indian actresses who are shining in Bollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Shruti Haasan: With roles in movies like Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back, Shruti Haasan has established herself as a prominent actor and musician in Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi: Sai Pallavi, who is well-known for her innate acting and dancing abilities, has created buzz and excitement for her Bollywood debut with her powerful performances in South Indian cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah has shown her acting and dancing skills in big-budget Bollywood productions like Baahubali and Himmatwala.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal: With appearances in multiple Bollywood movies, such as Singham and Special 26, Kajal Aggarwal won over viewers with her charm and skill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty: Despite working mostly on Telugu and Tamil films, Anushka Shetty's enormous appeal and outstanding performances have drawn a lot of attention from Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Following her success in South Indian cinema, Samantha became well-known in Bollywood because to her remarkable role in the web series The Family Man 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Known as the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jawan, displaying her ability to play a variety of roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde has become a well-known and talented actress in Bollywood thanks to her parts in movies such as Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas to look forward to in July 2024
Find Out More