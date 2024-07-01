Top 8 hot South Indian actresses who are shining in Bollywood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Shruti Haasan: With roles in movies like Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back, Shruti Haasan has established herself as a prominent actor and musician in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi: Sai Pallavi, who is well-known for her innate acting and dancing abilities, has created buzz and excitement for her Bollywood debut with her powerful performances in South Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah has shown her acting and dancing skills in big-budget Bollywood productions like Baahubali and Himmatwala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal: With appearances in multiple Bollywood movies, such as Singham and Special 26, Kajal Aggarwal won over viewers with her charm and skill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty: Despite working mostly on Telugu and Tamil films, Anushka Shetty's enormous appeal and outstanding performances have drawn a lot of attention from Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Following her success in South Indian cinema, Samantha became well-known in Bollywood because to her remarkable role in the web series The Family Man 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Known as the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jawan, displaying her ability to play a variety of roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde has become a well-known and talented actress in Bollywood thanks to her parts in movies such as Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas to look forward to in July 2024

 

 Find Out More