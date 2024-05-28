Top 8 Korean beauty hacks for this summer

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2024

Always start your makeup or skincare routine with double cleansing your face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sometimes its good to scrub your face with an exfoliator to remove the extra dirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply toners so that the pores gets closed easily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good serums acts like a smooth base for make up to stay on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you have puffy eyes then you can use an undereye mask to reduce the swelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying cool facepacks works wonder for our skins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't ignore the importance of using moisturizer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always apply SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays of the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 lessons to learn from Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and their family

 

 Find Out More