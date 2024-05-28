Top 8 Korean beauty hacks for this summer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
Always start your makeup or skincare routine with double cleansing your face.


Sometimes its good to scrub your face with an exfoliator to remove the extra dirt.


Apply toners so that the pores gets closed easily.


Good serums acts like a smooth base for make up to stay on.


If you have puffy eyes then you can use an undereye mask to reduce the swelling.


Applying cool facepacks works wonder for our skins.


Don't ignore the importance of using moisturizer.


Always apply SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays of the sun.


Thanks For Reading!
