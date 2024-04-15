Top 8 Korean beauty rules for this summer

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Cleaning your face should be the first step. After that only you can apply other products.

Face scrub or an exfoliator is helpful to remove harsh dirt on skin.

Apply little amount of toner on your face and let it dry.

For natural beauty, put some serum too.

No skincare is complete with a moisturizer.

Eyecreams could be helpful if you have anti aging signs.

Never forget to apply SPF at the last. This is your protector.

Sheetmask is a good way to get hydration as well as natural glow.

