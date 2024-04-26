Top 8 Korean beauty secrets for nighttime routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

It is super important to wash your face, and not only that, but double cleanse at night.

Exfoliating your skin once or twice a week is necessary for your skin.

Toners tend to make your pores tight and firm which gives an even looking skin.

Night serums are like a gift for your skin, apply them daily for a better skin.

Facemasks or sheetmasks are a good way to give extra moisture to your skin once a week.

Putting a lot of moisturizer at night keeps your skin soft.

No matter the time, SPF is important and required by the skin twice a day.

If you have dark circles and wrinkles around your eyes, use an eye cream at night and let it get absorbed in the skin to heal them.

