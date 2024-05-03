Top 8 Korean beauty techniques for revitalizing your skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 03, 2024
If you want a glass like skin then double cleanse daily.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Remove all the dirt hidden deeply in your skin by exfoliation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using natural toners are great for skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never forget to use serums as they give a natural glow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The most important step in the Korean skincare routine is applying the SPF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before SPF, you can apply moisturizer also.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sheetmasks can be applied once a week to revitalize your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Regularly wash your face, specially after applying make up.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 thriller Hindi films on OTT that will give you goosebumps
Find Out More