Top 8 Korean beauty tips for brides to be
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
The very basic step for any skincare routine is to double cleanse.

Bollywoodlife.com
In order to make your skin clean for the bridal makeup, use a scrub to remove the dirt.

Bollywoodlife.com
Spray some toner before starting and at the last to make the make up stay.

Bollywoodlife.com
Face serums are like a gift for our skin because they give us a natural glow and shine.

Bollywoodlife.com
Apply good amount of facial cream to make a soft base.

Bollywoodlife.com
SPF's are always important, be it a wedding day or a casual outing.

Bollywoodlife.com
Facemask are like extra glow providers which also helps in keeping the skin hydrated.

Bollywoodlife.com
Put an eyecream under your eyes to make your dark circle go away.

Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
