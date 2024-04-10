Top 8 Korean beauty tips for brides to be

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

The very basic step for any skincare routine is to double cleanse.

In order to make your skin clean for the bridal makeup, use a scrub to remove the dirt.

Spray some toner before starting and at the last to make the make up stay.

Face serums are like a gift for our skin because they give us a natural glow and shine.

Apply good amount of facial cream to make a soft base.

SPF's are always important, be it a wedding day or a casual outing.

Facemask are like extra glow providers which also helps in keeping the skin hydrated.

Put an eyecream under your eyes to make your dark circle go away.

