Top 8 Korean beauty ways to layer your skin with no make-up
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 16, 2024
Double cleansers are essential to help you clean your face properly.
Scrubbing is effective if done once a week.
People use toners to tighten their open pores of the skin.
You can use a serum to layer your skin and make it shiny.
Night creams work like magic in treating wrinkles.
Moisturizers are mandatory for daily application on the skin.
You need to provide the right amount of SPF to your face.
Korean sheetmasks are a good way to hydrate your skin naturally.
