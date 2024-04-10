Top 8 Korean hair care hacks with ultimate results

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Ensure that you shampoo your hair frequently, rather than just once every few days.

For the best results for your hair, use lukewarm or moderately warm water.

Conditioning is required to create a silky, protective coating to your hair after shampooing.

A recent fad that enhances hair quality and improves appearance is applying hair masks.

It's thought that oiling your hair at least once a week is crucial since your scalp needs to unwind and your hair requires nourishment.

Use extreme caution while using new hair styling tools, such as dryers and straighteners, as frequent use could cause damage to your hair.

It is beneficial for hormones to circulate in the head when one receives regular head massages.

To prevent hair fall, try wrapping your hair in a piece of plain cotton cloth rather than abrasive towels.

