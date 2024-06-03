Top 8 Korean hair care solutions for hair fall, weak hair and split ends
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
You should check whether your shampoo is chemical free or not.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One should never skip using a conditioner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use luke warm/moderate water to wash your scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't use a harsh towel or cloth to dry your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People who comb their wet hair are at higher risk of hairfall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can use hair serums to avoid getting your hair frizzy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stay away from harsh chemicals like hair colours, dyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make easy hairstyles that do not pull your roots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 steps for night time Korean skincare routine
Find Out More