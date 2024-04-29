Top 8 Korean hair care tips by experts to follow for better hair growth

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Choose mild shampoos that are light on your hair and doesn't cause any damage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Washing your scalp with lukewarm water is very helpful for the hairgrowth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using a conditioner is important as it keeps your hair frizz free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regular self massages or massages given by other could be useful in blood circulation of the head.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oiling your hair(depending upon your scalp type) is necessary to give your hair some nutrients.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply hair mask once a week to make your hair strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choose your hair styling tools very carefully as they might cause breakage of your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go for a convinient hairstyle and not for the ones which are harsh on your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna and more Top 10 South Indian actresses who have beautiful eyes

 

 Find Out More