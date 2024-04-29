Top 8 Korean hair care tips by experts to follow for better hair growth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Choose mild shampoos that are light on your hair and doesn't cause any damage.
Washing your scalp with lukewarm water is very helpful for the hairgrowth.
Using a conditioner is important as it keeps your hair frizz free.
Regular self massages or massages given by other could be useful in blood circulation of the head.
Oiling your hair(depending upon your scalp type) is necessary to give your hair some nutrients.
Apply hair mask once a week to make your hair strong.
Choose your hair styling tools very carefully as they might cause breakage of your hair.
Go for a convinient hairstyle and not for the ones which are harsh on your hair.
