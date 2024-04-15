Top 8 Korean hair care tips for split end problems

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Split ends can be avoided with routine trimming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For hair washing, use lukewarm water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydrating conditioners and shampoos are useful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Include deep conditioning methods. You can apply conditioner for 10 mins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Frequently applying nutritious oils to massage the scalp is very useful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use satin or silk pillows while you sleep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make protective hairstyles of your choice which avoids the breakage of hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In order to lessen damage, minimize hot style, like straightening of hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kanguva and 9 other upcoming big-budget releases to look forward to

 

 Find Out More