Top 8 Korean hair care tips for split end problems
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Split ends can be avoided with routine trimming.
For hair washing, use lukewarm water.
Hydrating conditioners and shampoos are useful.
Include deep conditioning methods. You can apply conditioner for 10 mins.
Frequently applying nutritious oils to massage the scalp is very useful.
Use satin or silk pillows while you sleep.
Make protective hairstyles of your choice which avoids the breakage of hair.
In order to lessen damage, minimize hot style, like straightening of hair.
