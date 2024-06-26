Top 8 Korean haircare hacks for teenagers to manage their hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Koreans insist on regular hairwash.

Washing your hair with mild warm water is beneficial.

Apply conditioner on the upper surface of the head.

Don't cover your hair with heavy and thick towels for long.

Oiling is essential if you don't have oily scalp.

Hair serums can help you with faster hair growth.

Using electrical appliances for hair styling should be avoided.

Try to keep your hair open or not tightly tied as the roots need some rest too.

