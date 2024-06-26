Top 8 Korean haircare hacks for teenagers to manage their hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Koreans insist on regular hairwash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Washing your hair with mild warm water is beneficial.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply conditioner on the upper surface of the head.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't cover your hair with heavy and thick towels for long.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oiling is essential if you don't have oily scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hair serums can help you with faster hair growth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using electrical appliances for hair styling should be avoided.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to keep your hair open or not tightly tied as the roots need some rest too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sipahi and 9 other thought-provoking YouTube movies that are a must-watch
Find Out More