Top 8 Korean haircare secrets for girls to manage their hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Wash your hair with a shampoo and a conditioner, both are important.
A little head massage could be of great help to circulate blood flow.
Regular haircuts to remove the dead hair are must.
Colouring your hair too much can disturb the original texture of your hair.
Don't tie your hair too tight as it will pull the hair from the roots.
Oiling can be done to relax the head and give nutrients to the scalp.
Hair appliances can harm your hair a lot so try to avoid these whenever possible.
Using a satin or a silk pillow is advisable to reduce the hiar friction.
