Top 8 Korean haircare secrets for girls to manage their hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Wash your hair with a shampoo and a conditioner, both are important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A little head massage could be of great help to circulate blood flow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regular haircuts to remove the dead hair are must.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colouring your hair too much can disturb the original texture of your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't tie your hair too tight as it will pull the hair from the roots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oiling can be done to relax the head and give nutrients to the scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair appliances can harm your hair a lot so try to avoid these whenever possible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using a satin or a silk pillow is advisable to reduce the hiar friction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shortest Korean skincare routine ever

 

 Find Out More