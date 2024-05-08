Top 8 Korean haircare secrets for the new generation

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Regular haircuts are important as they prevent splitends.

Hair serums can be applied after washing your hair to keep them frizz free.

Hair mask once a week allows your hair to become naturally soft and silky.

Oiling your scalp and roots will give important nutrients to the hair.

Never forget to use a conditioner after washing your hair, they will act as a protective layer.

Shampoo your hair at least twice a week to remove all the dirt and sweat from your scalp.

Be very careful with the styling products you use, as they could cause damage to your hair.

Never leave your hair uncombed, as they might result in hairfall because of tangling.

