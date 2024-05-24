Top 8 Korean haircare ways to protect your scalp

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Your water should never be too cold or too hot while washing your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rough shampoos can damage your scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't opt for hairstyles that are too tight as it will stretch the roots from the scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chemicals and dye can harm the texture of the original hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying hair mask is a good way of protecting your hair in this summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People use serums to make their hair stronger and healthier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoid the usage of heating products that will burn the hair internally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make sure you get proper and regular haircuts as the dead hair need to shred off for the new ones to grow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Get Korean like glass skin in summers with this routine

 

 Find Out More