Top 8 Korean haircare ways to protect your scalp
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
Your water should never be too cold or too hot while washing your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rough shampoos can damage your scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't opt for hairstyles that are too tight as it will stretch the roots from the scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chemicals and dye can harm the texture of the original hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying hair mask is a good way of protecting your hair in this summer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People use serums to make their hair stronger and healthier.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid the usage of heating products that will burn the hair internally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure you get proper and regular haircuts as the dead hair need to shred off for the new ones to grow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
