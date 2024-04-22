Top 8 Korean skincare and rice water techniques for a spotless skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Rice water can be used for various purposes without causing any harm.
Use rice water as a natural toner to tighten pores and balance the pH of your skin.
Rice Bran Oil Massage: For an opulent massage, include rice bran oil in your skincare regimen.
Use the steam from boiling rice in water to create a homemade steam facial that opens pores.
Rice Flour Mask: Combine rice flour with honey or yogurt to make a brightening face mask. After applying the mixture to your face, rinse it off with lukewarm water and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes.
Rice Water Soak: Apply cotton pads or a soft cloth soaked in rice water to your face for a few minutes. This relieves skin irritation.
Rice Water Ice Cubes: Apply these cool, calming treats to irritable or inflamed skin by freezing rice water in ice cube pans.
Remember to take care of your hair! Try a rice water hair rinse! To fortify hair strands, rinse your hair with rice water after shampooing.
